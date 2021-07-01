A few showers linger overnight as a cold front pushes through the Mid State. Lows will be around 70.
Showers will exit quickly to the south on Friday. Slightly drier air will move in during the afternoon on a strengthening northerly breeze. High, 84.
Friday night will turn comfortably cool and even drier with lows in the 50s and low 60s.
The weekend will be very pleasant with highs in the low-mid 80s and low humidity for July. Sunday morning will be just as refreshing as Saturday morning.
Next week, highs in the 90s will return with isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday, but becoming likely Wednesday and Thursday.
