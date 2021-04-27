Summerlike heat sticks around another day, before rain moves into Middle Tennessee.
Mild tonight with temperatures only dropping back into the 60s.
Wednesday will be another one that tops off in the 80s. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will also return Wednesday. The rain chance will be highest north of I-40. It'll be 30% in Nashville, so most areas will remain dry.
Thursday will bring a few more showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the second half of the day into the overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Drier and cooler weather takes over Friday. High will be near 70.
Saturday will be bright and sunny with a high in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be nice too, highs rise to near 80 with just a 20% chance of showers..
A few more showers are likely on Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.