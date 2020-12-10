Mild air lingers into Saturday. Rain will return for at least the first half of Saturday.
Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the low 40s.
Clouds increase Friday with a high in the upper 60s.
Friday night through early Saturday, a batch of showers moves through Middle Tennessee. Saturday afternoon will be windy and drier. The afternoon high will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday, after a clear start, clouds will increase again, high cooler in the mid 50s. Sunday night, expect a round of rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in for some. Low drop to the mid 30s.
Monday will be dry and pleasant, high in the upper 40s.
Tuesday expect increasing clouds with highs to rise to the mid 50s.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday, another rain/snow mix will be possible. The morning low will dip to the mid 30s.
