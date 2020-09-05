Incredible September day across the Mid State!
Highs will range from the mid to low 80's today with ample sunshine.
Humidity levels remain comfortable through Sunday but will gradually increase next week.
Highs warm to the mid to upper 90's. Not much rain is expected through Tuesday.
By Wednesday night, rain chances will begin increasing as the next front moves through. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.