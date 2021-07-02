Rain clears out just in time for the holiday weekend!
A few more showers are possible today, but most of the midstate will stay dry. It will be another nice day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows get cool as they fall into the 60s overnight.
Saturday and Sunday look fantastic! Plenty of sunshine with highs staying in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
We warm back up by Monday. Highs return to the low 90s with lots of sunshine and more humidity.
Temperatures will stay in the low 90s with the next chance of rain not arriving until the middle of next week.
