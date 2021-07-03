A gorgeous Independence Day weekend for the midstate!
This morning starts off feeling like fall with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the region. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy at times, and overall just tough to beat! Count on low humidity and below average temperatures. Highs will only make it to the low 80s.
Sunday (July 4th) looks great, too! Lots of sunshine but a little hotter as temperatures climb back to the upper 80s to around 90°. Lows will be in the 60s again.
Next week will turn hotter as the mid 90s come back into play. We stay dry and sunny for the first half of the week. Our next shot at rain doesn't arrive until the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.