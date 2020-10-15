Much cooler air is the theme for the start of the weekend. Temperatures warm up the beginning of next week.
Tonight mostly cloudy with a brief shower will be possible early this evening in Nashville. Then, temperatures will tumble further to about 45 on Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be bright but remain chilly with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Count on frost early Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. Some areas along the Cumberland Plateau may briefly reach 32°. With abundant sunshine Saturday will top off around 70.
Sunday and Monday expect a partly cloudy sky with just a slight chance of showers with highs in the mid-upper 70s
Tuesday dry with highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday still in the upper 70s with a few spotty showers possible.
