Ready for some sweater weather, we've got some in time for the weekend, plus count on a lot of sunshine through early next week.
Tonight, take a jacket for whatever outdoor plans you may have. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Don't forget to lather on sunscreen this weekend if you'll be outdoors. Despite the cooldown, the sun will still burn you quickly, as we're still in summer. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s.
Early next week, expect lots of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will moderate a few degrees to around 80 in Nashville.
A few showers may return as soon as Thursday or next Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.