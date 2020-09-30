A cooler morning the 40s and 50s. Warm southwesterly breezes will send temperatures up the ladder into the middle 70s!
Thursday, temperatures will begin their trek downward again. Count on lows in the 50s and highs in the low 70s.
Friday and Saturday will be even cooler -- perfect fall weather with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Nighttime temperatures will drop so much that there could even be a spot or two of frost early Saturday in the deepest valleys of the Cumberland Plateau.
Sunday, a few light showers will return, exiting Sunday night or early Monday.
