Showers and thunderstorms will expand in coverage tonight as a cold front pushes through Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees by Wednesday morning.
Lingering rain showers are likely on Wednesday with a strengthening northwest breeze. Clouds will linger much of the day with just a little bit of sunshine expected. During the afternoon, the air will dry out considerably. Count on highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Beautiful, bright autumn weather will close out the week with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s.
Temperatures will moderate some this weekend and even more early next week as we enjoy sunshine and just a few clouds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.