4WARN Forecast: Fall preview continues

Another cool morning in the 40s and 50s with some fog near lakes and rivers. Today will be a repeat of yesterday. Sunshine with highs in the 70s.
Clouds stroll back in tomorrow thanks to Tropical Storm Beta. Temperatures remain comfortable in the 70s.
Rain chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday and Friday. It'll turn a touch warmer at the end of the week to the mid and low 80s.
Shower chances continue for the upcoming weekend.
