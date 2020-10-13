Tuesday will be beautiful from start to finish with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. We'll cool off again tonight into the 40s.
Quickly warming up again tomorrow. Continued sunshine and warmth in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy in the upper 70s. A cold front will come through that night with a few showers and dropping low temperatures into the 40s again.
Sharply cooler for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday!
More beautiful autumn weather for Saturday and Sunday -- highs hold in the 60s with lows in the 40s.
