4WARN Forecast: Fall Feeling!

A much cooler morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for most of Middle Tennessee until 9 a.m.. An isolated shower will be possible through the day under a variably cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Even cooler tomorrow morning with lows in the 50s. A nice afternoon rebound under a mostly sunny sky in the 70s.
Quiet and beautiful weather continues into Thursday.
Cooler air closes out the week. Lows in the 30s and 40s are likely Friday and Saturday morning. Highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 60s again.
A few rain showers return late Sunday into early Monday, but for now the home Titans game looks dry. We'll be in the low 70s.
