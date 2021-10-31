It's been a wonderful fall Sunday across the mid-state and that nice weather is going to continue right through prime trick or treating hours! It may be a little on the chilly side so a light jacket isn't a bad idea, but we can leave the winter coats at home!
Tomorrow morning will be a chilly one with temperatures inthe 40s as we're waking up. We'll push back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. A few more clouds mix in on Tuesday with tempeatures staying in the 50s for the day. Clouds will continue to take over on Wednesday with temperatures even struggling to break out of the 40s in some spots. I can't totally rule out a late day shower on Wednesday, but most if not all of us will stay dry. Expect more scattered showers on Thursday with highs having a tough time again getting out of the 40s for the afternoon. We'll clear all of that out by Friday with highs back in the mid 50s. Saturday and Sunday are looking nice with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s under a good deal of sunshine.
