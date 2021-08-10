4WARN Forecast: 100°+ Heat Index the next several days

4WARN Weather Alert:  a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Mid State for Wednesday and Thursday.

4WARN Forecast: 100°+ Heat Index the next several days

Tonight will remain very warm and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms continuing east of I-65 until 10 pm.  By morning, temperatures will only bottom out in the mid-upper 70s.

Little to no rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday as dangerous levels of heat and humidity take hold.  The feels like temperature will approach 110 degrees in some areas both afternoons.  Minimize time outdoors during the peak heat of the day.  Stay hydrated and cool.  Monitor kids, the elderly, and pets closely.

A few showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north.  It'll remain very hot and very humid.

Showers and storms will be more widespread on Saturday.  Because of the added cloud cover and occasional rain, highs should be limited to the low 90s.

Slightly less humid and slightly cooler weather will build in for Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

It's possible the system that's likely to become Tropical Storm Fred, in the Caribbean Sea, will bring some rain to Tennessee early next week, too.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.