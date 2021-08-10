4WARN Weather Alert: a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Mid State for Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight will remain very warm and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms continuing east of I-65 until 10 pm. By morning, temperatures will only bottom out in the mid-upper 70s.
Little to no rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday as dangerous levels of heat and humidity take hold. The feels like temperature will approach 110 degrees in some areas both afternoons. Minimize time outdoors during the peak heat of the day. Stay hydrated and cool. Monitor kids, the elderly, and pets closely.
A few showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. It'll remain very hot and very humid.
Showers and storms will be more widespread on Saturday. Because of the added cloud cover and occasional rain, highs should be limited to the low 90s.
Slightly less humid and slightly cooler weather will build in for Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
It's possible the system that's likely to become Tropical Storm Fred, in the Caribbean Sea, will bring some rain to Tennessee early next week, too.
