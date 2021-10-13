After a very sunny Tuesday, today will be quite a bit cloudier.
Showers also make a return to the area.
However, the overall chance for rain is very, very low.
In fact, most should stay dry today.
Temperatures will continue to run warm for mid-October with highs climbing back into the 80s for some today.
Even warmer mid 80s are expected on Thursday.
On Friday, our next big cold front will swing into the area.
Generally, we'll see run of the mill showers, a few isolated thunderstorms and potentially a stronger storm or two. Thankfully, the severe threat is low at this point.
Rain clears the region by mid-morning Saturday and then we'll enjoy a taste of fall for a few days.
Highs will hover in the 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday.
