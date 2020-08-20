Good looking day so far across Middle Tennessee.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
An isolated stronger storm or two with gusty winds and heavy rainfall can't be ruled out but activity looks pretty tame today.
A slightly better chance for isolated stronger storms is expected Friday afternoon primarily for areas east of I-65.
Widespread severe weather is not expected. In fact, not everyone will see rain Friday.
This weekend starts wet on Saturday with less rain expected for Sunday.
Temperatures and humidity will creep back up the next few days.
Highs return to near 90° with more muginess to the air this weekend.
