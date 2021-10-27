Rain-free conditions on Wednesday in Middle Tennessee with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-60s.

Showers will slowly creep back into the region late tonight, however.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday as an area of low pressure swirls around for a few days.

Rain will start to wrap up through the day on Saturday with totally dry conditions on Sunday.

You can expect temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s starting Thursday through the middle of next week.