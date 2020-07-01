4WARN Weather Alert continues this evening, as strong thunderstorms move into western Middle Tennessee.
This evening, a band of showers and storms will move in from the west, producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and a possibly a few strong wind gusts. Nashville and points east, just a few showers are likely. By morning, temperatures will be around 70.
Drier weather begins developing on Thursday, with just isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the low 90s, with the heat index climbing into the mid 90s in spots.
Friday through the weekend will feature more of the same, with just daytime heating triggered showers and storms. Keep cool as you're out and about during the 4th of July holiday weekend. The heat index will be in the mid 90s for much of the area.
Slightly higher chances for showers and thunderstorms develop early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.