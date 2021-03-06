Clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble tonight. Lows fall to around freezing in the low 30s.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with more sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows drop to the 30s again.
Monday will bring even warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 60s near 70° under sunny skies with lows in the low 40s.
By Tuesday, temperatures will stick around in the 70s for highs and low 50s for lows. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with very low rain chances.
