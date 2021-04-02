After a chilly evening, it'll be another freezing night. Sensitive plants will need to be protected or brought indoors once again. By morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s - low 30s.
Sunshine with just a few clouds is in store all weekend. Saturday will be much milder, in the mid 60s. After some patchy frost early Sunday, temperatures will soar to around 70.
Even warmer weather takes over next week. By Wednesday, an isolated shower or two will be possible. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday and Friday.
