A strong cold front with a few quick-hitting lines of showers will move through the midstate starting before sunrise but only last until late morning.
This system won't produce any severe weather but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Middle TN until Noon, the Cumberland Plateau until 3:00 P.M. Expect SW winds 15-25 MPH with gusts 40+ MPH.
Next week looks dry and sunny. Temperature-wise we'll hover around normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will gradually get warmer heading toward the end of the week into next weekend.
