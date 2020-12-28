4WARN Forecast: Early morning showers end

The final week of 2020 starts off dry. Monday will be mostly cloudy with early morning showers ending. Highs in the low 50s. Tonight, mostly to partly cloudy with lows near freezing.
Tuesday will be quiet and dry again. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.
By the middle of the week, we'll warm up in a big way. Breezy with highs in the middle 60s. Rain chances ramp up by night.
Widespread, soaking rain and a few storms are expected through much of the day Thursday.
A few showers will likely be around for the first few hours Friday before clearing out in the afternoon. We'll be in the 50s
The first weekend of 2021 will be chilly. Saturday and Sunday highs in the 40s with lows in the 20s.
