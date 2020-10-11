Saturday evening 4WARN forecast

Sunday starts off wet with some scattered showers lingering in the afternoon. There will be some dry times throughout the day but staying mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 70s. 

Monday (Columbus Day) will start off cloudy but dry, before a few passing showers move through from west to east in the late afternoon into evening. It will be a warm day with temperatures getting up to the low 80s. However, lows will really cool us off as they drop into the 40s overnight. 

Simply stunning for Tuesday. Low 70s for highs with sunshine returning. Lows remain in the 40s. 

More typical fall ups and downs expected for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be warm again around 80° with sunshine sticking around. Lows in the upper 50s. 

Thursday will be nice again with highs in the upper 70s.  However, a cold front will come through in the evening, dropping low temperatures into the 40s again a few showers will be possible overnight. That will start us off on a cooler note Friday with highs only reaching the upper 50s to around 60°. 

We're falling back into fall by the weekend. Count on highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.