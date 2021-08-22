Beware of lingering high water this morning in Houston, Humphries, Dickson, & Hickman counties -- where the flooding disaster occurred on Saturday. A Flood Advisory remains there until 9am. A Flood Warning will be in effect today and tomorrow for the Duck River at Hurricane Mills where minor flooding is forecast to occur.
Isolated showers & thunderstorms are likely today, with brighter and hotter weather by late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the heat index is likely to reach the mid 90s in some areas.
Monday through Wednesday will turn much hotter with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index around 100. Little to no rain is expected then.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will return during the afternoon/evening of Thursday through next Saturday as more moisture pushes into Middle Tennessee. Highs then will fall back to around 90 degrees or so.
