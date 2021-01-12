4WARN Forecast: Drying out and warming up

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The wettest day of the week is now behind us and we look to stay mostly dry for the next several days. 

Starting today, sunshine returns and temperatures begin to warm back up to normal January highs in the mid 40's. 
Our warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday as we inch into the 50's during the afternoons. 
 
Wake up temperatures remain cold near the freezing mark each morning. 
 
Our next front arrives on Friday which will bring the slightest chance for an isolated shower or even a few flurries. 
 
We're not expecting any accumulation, though. 
 
Temperatures cool behind this front heading into the weekend. 
 
Thankfully, some sunshine will keep us feeling a little warmer. 
 
Highs Saturday will be in the 30's/40's with upper 40's on Sunday. 
