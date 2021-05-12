Dry weather will stick around for the next several days.
This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and cool with highs in the 60s. Temperatures tumble into the 40s overnight with just a few clouds.
Partly cloudy and cool weather continues Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70.
After a very chilly Friday morning, the afternoon will turn milder -- low-mid 70s. Even warmer weather's expected this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
While an isolated late day shower's possible Sunday, a better chance for a few pop-up storms develops Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
