A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect overnight Wednesday night into Thursday for isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds are the primary threat. 

Warm, delightful weather continues again today. 

4WARN Forecast: Dry, warm today; showers on the way Wednesday night

Expect more ample sunshine and near-80° temperatures this afternoon. 

4WARN Forecast: Dry, warm today; showers on the way Wednesday night

The focus turns towards our rain chances during the second half of the week and upcoming weekend. 

Wednesday remains dry until the evening when widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder roll through the area. Some stronger storms are possible overnight. 

4WARN Forecast: Dry, warm today; showers on the way Wednesday night

Spotty showers will be around again Thursday, but we've lowered the rain chance a tad. Highs stay in the 70's. 

On Friday, showers will mainly affect areas in the southeastern half of the state. A few storms are possible. 

Saturday is looking rainier now and could end up being the wettest day of the week. 

Dry conditions return to end the weekend on Sunday. If you were to pick an outdoor day this weekend, Sunday is it. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.