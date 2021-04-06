4WARN Forecast: Dry, warm today; showers on the way Wednesday night

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect overnight Wednesday night into Thursday for isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds are the primary threat.
Warm, delightful weather continues again today.
Expect more ample sunshine and near-80° temperatures this afternoon.
The focus turns towards our rain chances during the second half of the week and upcoming weekend.
Wednesday remains dry until the evening when widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder roll through the area. Some stronger storms are possible overnight.
Spotty showers will be around again Thursday, but we've lowered the rain chance a tad. Highs stay in the 70's.
On Friday, showers will mainly affect areas in the southeastern half of the state. A few storms are possible.
Saturday is looking rainier now and could end up being the wettest day of the week.
Dry conditions return to end the weekend on Sunday. If you were to pick an outdoor day this weekend, Sunday is it.
