NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A nice warm & sunny day is expected across Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will be well above normal values for the start of February - most of the region climbs to the upper 50s and low 60s today.
Tonight, showers will begin to creep in from the west as our next big system moves in.
Widespread, steady showers will be common for much of the day Wednesday.
Heavier bouts of rain will roll in through on Thursday and could lead to minor flooding around the region.
Early Friday morning, cold air will rush in and try to change rain over to freezing rain.
Thankfully, at this point, this does not appear to be a widespread freezing rain event. Rather, main impacts will be for areas in northwest Tennessee where minor icing is possible.
By midday Friday most of the precipitation will come to an end and we'll get much colder going into the weekend.
Temperatures hover in the 60s today, 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Then, Friday through Sunday we'll fall back down into the 30s/40s for highs and teens/20s for lows.
