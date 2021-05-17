4WARN Forecast: Dry, warm & cloudy start to the week

Mostly cloudy skies and warm 80's are expected as we begin the new week.
There could be one or two isolated showers late today but most everyone stays dry.
Much of the week will be dry as a big ridge of high pressure works into the eastern half of the country.
Clouds and a slim chance for rain sticks around Tuesday before less clouds and more sun move in for the second half of the week.
Highs will warm considerably as the ridge builds in this week.
We'll climb to the mid 80's starting Wednesday and could end up with our first 90° days of the year this weekend.
As it stands, the upcoming weekend is dry, sunny, and hot.
