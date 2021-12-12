A string of dry days to start of the work week with a warming trend.
Clear and cold tonight. Lows fall to around freezing again overnight.
Monday begins another warm-up with highs reaching the low 60s under a sunny sky. Lows in the mid-30s.
Warmer Tuesday with more clouds building in. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Wednesday mostly cloudy but the high will be close to 70° in the afternoon.
By Thursday a front will bring rain in the afternoon and evening with a few non-severe thunderstorms. The high near 70 again.
Friday the rain chances continues. The high will be in the mid 60s.
Another front brings a chance of rain Saturday. Cooler air will move in with the high in the mid 50s.
Temperatures drop to the near freezing Sunday morning. A few snowflakes are possible as the precipitation moves out. The afternoon high will be in the upper 40s.
