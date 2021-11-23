After a cold start this morning, temperatures will manage to climb back to into the 50s this afternoon for more of the region.
We'll also be dealt another round of sunny skies today.
Temperatures continue to climb on Wednesday. Most of us will hover in the upper 50s but 60s are possible for some.
For Thanksgiving, our next cold front slides in and this will bring rain to the area starting around mid-morning and lasting through the evening.
Neither Severe weather nor storms are anticipated from this round of rain.
We're back to dry, sunny conditions this weekend with cooler mid to low 50s for highs Saturday and Sunday.
