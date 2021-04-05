4WARN Forecast: Dry today; Showers return later this week

Our dry, sunny stretch of weather continues for the first half of the new week.
Ample sunshine and warm 70's are in the fold through Wednesday.
Showers won't return to the area until Wednesday night.
No day looks like a total washout, but rain will be around Wednesday night through Sunday. Thursday looks to be the wettest looking day.
Looking down the road, the upcoming weekend will be near April averages with temperatures in the upper 60's and low 70's. Again, there will be a low chance for rain but at this point I wouldn't go canceling any outdoor plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.