4WARN Forecast: Dry today; showers and storms later this week

It was a dry and sunny weekend, and that trend sticks around again today before rain chances increase starting Tuesday.
Highs climb back to near 70° this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Our next front nears the Midstate Tuesday, bringing us a chance for showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening.
Spotty showers also remain in the forecast Wednesday.
On Thursday, we'll have a better chance of seeing storms in the afternoon as another system swings through the area.
As always, a great resource for tracking rain and staying on top of the latest weather conditions is the free News4 app. Now is the perfect time to download that if you haven't already.
Models continue to hint at a little rain this weekend. Timing and location are still in the air, but we'll get a better idea as we get deeper into the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.