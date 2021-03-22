It was a dry and sunny weekend, and that trend sticks around again today before rain chances increase starting Tuesday. 

4WARN Forecast: Dry today; showers and storms later this week

Highs climb back to near 70° this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. 

Our next front nears the Midstate Tuesday, bringing us a chance for showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening. 

Spotty showers also remain in the forecast Wednesday. 

On Thursday, we'll have a better chance of seeing storms in the afternoon as another system swings through the area. 

Models continue to hint at a little rain this weekend. Timing and location are still in the air, but we'll get a better idea as we get deeper into the week. 

