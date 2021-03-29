4WARN Forecast: Dry today; more rain on the way Tuesday night

We'll begin our new week on a very quiet note — a welcome relief after a stormy and extremely wet weekend for Middle Tennessee. 

Watch out for areas of flooding today as many river levels are still above flood stage. 

Ample sunshine will assist those that need to clean up today. 

Highs will be near March averages in the mid to low 60's. 

We're dry during the day Tuesday but shortly after sunset rain will return to the area. 

Scattered showers and a few storms will be around during the day Wednesday.  There could be a stronger storm or two, but widespread severe weather does not appear to be a major issue with this round. An additional 0.25" to 1" of rain is possible during this period. 

Skies clear up by Thursday and we remain dry all the way through the weekend. Yes, all the way through the weekend. 

So, if you're doing the math, Wednesday is the only day with showers for the next seven days. Now that is some good news to begin this week. 

