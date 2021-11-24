Expect another bright and cool day across Middle Tennessee.
Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon with highs returning to the upper 50s today.
Winds will become gusty through the afternoon which may make feel a bit cooler at times today.
On Thursday, showers will be around shortly after sunrise.
The most widespread rain will move through between about 9am and 3pm in the afternoon.
No severe storms, no thunder, just plain ole rain is all we'll have to deal with on Thanksgiving this year.
We dry out going into the weekend and look to stay dry for much of next week.
Temperatures will hover right around average this weekend - mid 50s.
