NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It will be a warm Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to even near 70 in some spots!
A few more clouds are going to mix in at times, but the sunshine should still win out for the day! Tonight we'll see more clouds push in with lows in the mid-50s.
Our Thursday is going to start cloudy but dry and rather windy. As we move through our afternoon, we can expect showers to work their way back into the area slowly. That will start a weather pattern ahead of a cold front.
Off and on showers will continue through Friday and Saturday as the front takes its sweet old time moving through the Mid-State. The good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather this time around, but a thunderstorm or two will still be on the cards on both days. We will need to watch for some minor flooding, especially north of I-40, but no major flooding is expected as of now. Temperatures stay in the mid-60s on Friday but drop into the 50s by Saturday.
We'll dry out Sunday and even try and get some afternoon sunshine. But temperatures will struggle to even get back near 50 in some spots by the afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday, we're in the mid-50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine both days.
