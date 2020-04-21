After a few nice and dry days, rain returns late Wednesday with thunderstorms Thursday.
Quiet but chilly tonight, lows in the 40s.
More beautiful Spring weather to begin Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. Showers move in late in the day.
By Thursday, widespread showers and a some storms expected. A few of those thunderstorms could be strong. High will be cooler in the mid 60s.
Drying out for Friday with a high in the mid 70s.
The next round of rain moves in on Saturday. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday and Monday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
