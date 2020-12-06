Another bright and sunny day is on tap for Middle Tennessee today.
Highs will return to near normal with most areas reaching into the upper 40's and low 50's.
Conditions will remain the same for much of the upcoming week.
Sunshine and a few clouds are expected every day Monday through Thursday.
On Friday, our next front slides through the area bringing us a chance for rain.
Temperatures will be the coolest Monday with highs in the mid 40's.
We'll gradually get warmer as the week goes on.
Thursday and Friday we look to overachieve, reaching for the 60's in some spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.