4WARN Forecast: Dry, sunny today; showers & storms this weekend

After several waves of storms this week, we will end the week on an incredible note.
Ample sunshine, blue skies and comfortably cool May highs are expected from start to finish.
Highs will run below average with most in the uppermost 60's and low 70's this afternoon.
Clouds fill back in for the weekend and more rain is on the way.
Spotty showers are expected at times Saturday.
More widespread rain and storms are expected on Sunday.
Some stronger storms can't be ruled out Sunday.
Next week remains active, too.
Isolated showers are likely at times Monday through at least Thursday morning.
Highs will also continue to run several degrees below average for much of the week.
Overnight lows will hover in the 40's and 50's.
Afternoon highs will hang around 70° just about every day next week.
