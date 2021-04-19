A quiet and warmer few days are expected across Middle Tennessee.
Ample sunshine will be around all day today and tomorrow with highs returning to the 70's.
Overnight Tuesday a cold front with a line of showers will race through the area. Showers should be gone by sunrise Wednesday, though.
On the backside of the front temperatures cool once again.
Afternoon highs fall back into the 50's Wednesday and 60's Thursday and Friday.
Patchy frost is also possible Thursday morning. If you have sensitive vegetation you may want to bring those plants inside or cover them before bed Wednesday.
Right now, Saturday could be a washout day as widespread rain looks to move in by sunrise and lasting through the day. Sunday looks much drier.
