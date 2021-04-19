Cody says a few rain showers will move through this evening.

A quiet and warmer few days are expected across Middle Tennessee. 

 
Ample sunshine will be around all day today and tomorrow with highs returning to the 70's. 
 
Overnight Tuesday a cold front with a line of showers will race through the area. Showers should be gone by sunrise Wednesday, though. 
 
On the backside of the front temperatures cool once again. 
Afternoon highs fall back into the 50's Wednesday and 60's Thursday and Friday. 
 
Patchy frost is also possible Thursday morning. If you have sensitive vegetation you may want to bring those plants inside or cover them before bed Wednesday. 
 
Right now, Saturday could be a washout day as widespread rain looks to move in by sunrise and lasting through the day. Sunday looks much drier. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.