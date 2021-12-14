NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A sunny and pleasant day is expected in Middle Tennessee today.
Ample sunshine, blue sky and a few clouds will be all we have to deal with this afternoon.
Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s and low 60s today.
We stay dry on Wednesday before increasing rain chances on Thursday.
Shower coverage and winds will increase through late afternoon Thursday with rain chances remaining high Friday and through the first half of the day Saturday.
Showers look to taper off to wrap up the weekend but there could still be some lingering rain at times Sunday.
Temperature-wise, we stay unusually warm for December for the next several days. Many will hover in the upper 50s through Saturday.
