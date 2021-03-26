4WARN Forecast: Dry, sunny Friday; storms on Saturday

A much quieter day is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Unfortunately, some of us will spend the day cleaning up after Thursday's storms.
For our Friday we'll see plenty of sunshine with comfortable highs in the upper 60's.
Tonight, clouds will fill back in as our next system moves in this weekend.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be around, mainly for areas south of I-40, during the morning and afternoon Saturday.
Severe chances are nearly as great as what we had earlier this week but there's still a chance of an isolated severe storm Saturday.
Showers linger through Saturday night and for the first half of Sunday before wrapping up during the afternoon.
We're dry on Monday, but rain chances begin increasing again by midweek.
