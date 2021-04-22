After a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb back into the 60's today.
Sunshine and clouds will be around through the morning and afternoon, but no rain is expected.
Friday will be even warmer with mid 60's in the forecast.
Late Friday night showers will begin to spread into the area.
Widespread rain will be around through the Saturday before wrapping up during the late evening.
Thankfully, the weekend isn't a total washout as Sunday looks great with more sun and a return of the 70's.
Next week will start warm with a round of the 80's Monday through Wednesday.
Our next rainmaker arrives sometime towards the end of next week.
