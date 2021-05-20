Sunshine returns to the Midstate today as well as warm afternoon highs in the mid 80's. 

4WARN Forecast: Dry, sunny days ahead; Hot weekend expected

No rain is expected in our area today. 

The heat continues to build going into the weekend. 

Highs are likely to crack into the 90's for the first time this year Saturday or Sunday. 

The weekend looks totally dry which is great for any outdoor plans you may have. 

In fact, rain chances remain less than 10 percent through Tuesday of next week. 

This means you'll need to consider watering your lawn at some point in the next few days. 

Warm 80's and 90's continue next week. 

We may see cooler temperatures work in after our next rainmaker during the middle of next week. 

However, that's very far off and a lot can change from now to then. 

