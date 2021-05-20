4WARN Forecast: Dry, sunny days ahead; Hot weekend expected

Sunshine returns to the Midstate today as well as warm afternoon highs in the mid 80's.
No rain is expected in our area today.
The heat continues to build going into the weekend.
Highs are likely to crack into the 90's for the first time this year Saturday or Sunday.
The weekend looks totally dry which is great for any outdoor plans you may have.
In fact, rain chances remain less than 10 percent through Tuesday of next week.
This means you'll need to consider watering your lawn at some point in the next few days.
Warm 80's and 90's continue next week.
We may see cooler temperatures work in after our next rainmaker during the middle of next week.
However, that's very far off and a lot can change from now to then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.