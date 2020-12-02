After a frigid start, we'll warm to the mid to upper 40's today.
Chilly but we'll have copious amounts of sunshine to help feel warmer.
Rain sneaks back in through the afternoon Thursday with showers lingering into Friday, too.
The focus on the back side of the rain Friday night will be if cold air can turn rain to snow along areas east of I-65. As of now, the chance is much slimmer than our earlier round of wintry weather this week.
Precipitation moves out by Saturday afternoon and that will mark the start of a dry few days for the area.
Sunday through midweek next week is trending dry right now.
Temperatures remain cool for the extended future with overnights in the 30's and afternoon in the 40's.
