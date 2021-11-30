After a cool Monday, today will be much warmer with much of the area in the upper 50s and a few spots in the low 60s.
We will also be dealt another round of abundant sunshine today.
On Wednesday, the first day of December, temperatures will remain very warm with even more 60s in the forecast.
It'll be a bit cloudier with the slightest chance of a sprinkle or two north of I-40.
Even warmer temperatures surge in at the end of the week with some cracking into the 70s Thursday and Friday.
A few isolated showers are possible at times Saturday and Sunday but rain chances remain quite low at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.