Another nice afternoon across Middle Tennessee.
Highs will reach into the lower 70's today with a handful of isolated showers.
Next week will start off cool as a front slides through tonight.
Widespread 40's are expected Monday morning with 60's for highs in the afternoon.
Temperatures warm to the upper 70's and low 80's Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling back to the mid 70's at the end of the week.
Rain will be hard to come by all week long.
In fact, our next best chance for rain doesn't arrive until next weekend.
Even then, the amount of rain remains highly uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.