Another cold night on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Thankfully, it won't be quiet as cold as this morning but most areas will fall just below freezing tonight.
More sunshine is in store Sunday with highs returning to the 50's.
Of note, it will be a bit of a breezy day.
A few isolated showers could sneak in Sunday night into Monday but rain chances are low enough that not everyone will see rain.
Monday and Tuesday are dry before rain chances ramp back up midweek.
Widespread rain will begin to move in Wednesday afternoon, lasting through Thursday night.
We could make a run at near 60° Wednesday before temperatures cool back down to the 40's Friday.
