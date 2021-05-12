A few light showers continue to work their way through middle Tennessee this morning. The good news is that these will not hang around all day. That cloud cover will be a little stubborn through the morning, but we will start to see some clearing by this afternoon.

Dry weather will stick around for the next several days. Rain returns the beginning of next week.

Tonight temperatures tumbling into the 40s overnight with just a few clouds.

Partly cloudy and cool weather continues Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70.

After a very chilly Friday morning, the afternoon will turn milder -- low-mid 70s. 

Even warmer weather is expected this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.  An isolated late day shower is possible Sunday.

A better chance for a few pop-up storms develops Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the low 80s.

